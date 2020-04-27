Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

TSE:SIA opened at C$11.72 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$9.00 and a one year high of C$20.35. The company has a market cap of $783.35 million and a P/E ratio of 106.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.53, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$172.16 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dino Chiesa acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$325,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.75 to C$17.75 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.