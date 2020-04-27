Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Sierra Bancorp has a payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Shares of BSRR opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $279.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

