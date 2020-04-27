Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $9.71 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,410.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,201.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,996.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1,890.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,406.82.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

