Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBNY. UBS Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $170.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Signature Bank from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average of $121.16. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 188,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 46.6% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 248,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 79,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at $153,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.