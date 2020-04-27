Signaturefd LLC Acquires 5,072 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MFC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities raised Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

