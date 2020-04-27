Signaturefd LLC Acquires 51,387 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 208.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,387 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 72,170 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 130,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,994,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 1,445,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wipro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.55. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

