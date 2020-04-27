Signaturefd LLC Acquires Shares of 154,744 Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 154,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Garrison Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GARS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Garrison Capital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 183,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 389,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 104,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group downgraded Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrison Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Garrison Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ GARS opened at $2.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.40. Garrison Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 million. Garrison Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Garrison Capital Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.41%. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

Garrison Capital Profile

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

