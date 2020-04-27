Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) by 780.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $60,419,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $2,249,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $3,461,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $14,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion and a PE ratio of -32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cloudflare Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $27.59.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. Analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $329,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $329,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,299,686 shares of company stock worth $152,209,927 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NET. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $22.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.