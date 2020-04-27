Signaturefd LLC Buys 313 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 185,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth $31,600,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $227.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.26 and its 200 day moving average is $239.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 13th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $295.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $359.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

