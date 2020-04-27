Signaturefd LLC Decreases Position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in China Mobile by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in China Mobile by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in China Mobile by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in China Mobile by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in China Mobile by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHL opened at $39.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. The company has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. China Mobile Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.1106 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. New Street Research raised China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

