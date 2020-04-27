Signaturefd LLC Has $272,000 Stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522,138 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.48.

NASDAQ JD opened at $45.05 on Monday. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

