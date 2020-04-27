Signaturefd LLC Has $281,000 Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,502 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,577,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,540,000 after buying an additional 595,486 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Barclays by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,325,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after buying an additional 477,807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 468,873 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,143,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after buying an additional 444,877 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Barclays and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NYSE BCS opened at $4.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 4.9%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

