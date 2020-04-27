Signaturefd LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 110.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 854,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Beacon Wealthcare Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 423,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $122.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.29 and its 200 day moving average is $114.14. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.27 and a one year high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

