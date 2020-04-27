Signaturefd LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 220.2% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 411,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after purchasing an additional 283,273 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth $4,032,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 59,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 58.7% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $150,377.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,291.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,413.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,938. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $63.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.08. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.