Signaturefd LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,766,596.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $180.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.67 and a 200-day moving average of $186.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

