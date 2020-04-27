Signaturefd LLC Has $305,000 Stock Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Centene by 2,003.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 135,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 129,014 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Centene by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 187,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $70.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.82.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNC. Evercore ISI began coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 14,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $913,762.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,063. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

