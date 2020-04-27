Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 88.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 47,706 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $414,598.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $189,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,459.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,334 shares of company stock worth $3,388,184. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $76.10 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.27.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

