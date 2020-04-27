Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 186.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth $24,363,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 293,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 215,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 215,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares during the period.

Shares of EWL opened at $36.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.56. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $42.26.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

