Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,742 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in HP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 78,797 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,564 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in HP by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of HP by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,356,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HPQ opened at $15.00 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.