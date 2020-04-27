Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Evergy by 366.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,128,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,564,000 after buying an additional 1,672,043 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,599 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,570,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,247,000 after purchasing an additional 738,843 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,867,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,566,000 after purchasing an additional 433,703 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 861,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,107,000 after purchasing an additional 416,812 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $116,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,280 shares of company stock worth $841,276 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $58.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.