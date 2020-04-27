Signaturefd LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $685.10 on Monday. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $440.72 and a one year high of $698.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $619.59 and a 200-day moving average of $590.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total value of $169,987.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,931.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,081 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.61, for a total transaction of $697,904.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,383 shares of company stock worth $10,398,483 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.21.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

