Signaturefd LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 1,216.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 633,216 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Humana by 136.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,758,000 after acquiring an additional 791,163 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Humana by 123.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 2.0% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $343.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.94.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $369.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $384.99. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

