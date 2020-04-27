Signaturefd LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

