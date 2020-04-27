Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,708,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,346,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,257,000 after buying an additional 266,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,870,000 after buying an additional 194,003 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 49,882 shares during the period. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

NYSE RDY opened at $51.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.20. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

