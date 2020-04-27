Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,098 Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 36,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 132,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB stock opened at $61.04 on Monday. CGI Inc has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on CGI from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded CGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.