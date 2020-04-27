Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,591 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Amdocs by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3,402.6% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amdocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $61.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.87. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.327 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

