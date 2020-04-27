Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,684 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,044,000 after buying an additional 85,251 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $154.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.05. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

