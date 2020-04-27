Signaturefd LLC Trims Holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $37,079,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,923,000 after purchasing an additional 387,138 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,865,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Avangrid by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 975,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,272,000 after purchasing an additional 162,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Avangrid by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,857,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,045,000 after purchasing an additional 119,843 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $44.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.36. Avangrid Inc has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.