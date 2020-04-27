Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,874,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 402,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 126,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 224,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 29,347 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $40.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -1.90. Silk Road Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 82.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SILK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $643,097.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,850.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $449,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,251.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,823 shares of company stock worth $3,668,272.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

