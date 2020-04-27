Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €80.00 ($93.02) target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAF. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €72.38 ($84.16).

WAF stock traded up €0.90 ($1.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €72.18 ($83.93). 87,672 shares of the company traded hands. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($178.14). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €68.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €82.00.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

