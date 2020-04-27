Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.26. 1,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,986. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $129.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, CEO Richard R. Hough III bought 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $49,648.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,550 shares in the company, valued at $88,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Allen Gray purchased 2,702 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,614.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,714.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,131 shares of company stock valued at $75,999 in the last three months. 10.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.