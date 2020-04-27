SingularityNET (AGI) Price Up 12.6% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, Liqui and Tidex. SingularityNET has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $290,541.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.38 or 0.02524754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00211420 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00060382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00046798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance, Liqui, Tidex, IDEX, Kucoin and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

