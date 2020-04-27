Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €97.00 ($112.79) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.01% from the company’s previous close.

SIX2 has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €90.00 ($104.65).

ETR SIX2 traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €54.80 ($63.72). 122,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €80.81. Sixt has a 1-year low of €33.30 ($38.72) and a 1-year high of €103.40 ($120.23). The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.93.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

