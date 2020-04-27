Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €99.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €90.00 ($104.65).

Shares of Sixt stock traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during trading on Monday, reaching €54.80 ($63.72). 122,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €54.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Sixt has a 1-year low of €33.30 ($38.72) and a 1-year high of €103.40 ($120.23).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

