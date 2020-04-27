Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their buy rating on shares of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $32.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.96.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Shares of Skechers USA stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. Skechers USA has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Skechers USA by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.