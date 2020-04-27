Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 204 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,438,000 after buying an additional 226,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth $1,171,509,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after buying an additional 111,832 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $162.93 on Monday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.57.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

