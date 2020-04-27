Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 418 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,111 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Adobe were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.44.

ADBE stock opened at $344.10 on Monday. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

