Smith Salley & Associates Buys Shares of 1,850 J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in J M Smucker by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,885,000 after acquiring an additional 203,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in J M Smucker by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in J M Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.69.

Shares of SJM opened at $117.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.33. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.14.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,383,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

