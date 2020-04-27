Smith Salley & Associates Decreases Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,028,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $970,490,000 after purchasing an additional 147,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $345,730,000 after buying an additional 154,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $331,685,000 after purchasing an additional 186,512 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after purchasing an additional 595,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $97.51 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWKS. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

