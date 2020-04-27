Smith Salley & Associates Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Hershey were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Hershey by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,511 over the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $135.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.26.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

