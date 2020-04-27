Smith Salley & Associates Has $289,000 Stock Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Iqvia were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth about $245,538,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,399 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,335,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,204,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,150,000 after acquiring an additional 802,050 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $128.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.51.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $969,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $194.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.41.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

