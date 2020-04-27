Smith Salley & Associates Has $304,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

UNH opened at $291.29 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $275.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.