Smith Salley & Associates Has $440,000 Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $193.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

