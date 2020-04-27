Smith Salley & Associates Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $684,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $44.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

