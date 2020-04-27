Smith Salley & Associates Has $653,000 Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in VF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. VF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.59.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $54.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

