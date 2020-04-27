Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,588,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $622,474,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,201,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $870,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,680 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,689,000 after purchasing an additional 568,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $147,349,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $268.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.53. The firm has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.