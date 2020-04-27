Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 2,685 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $25.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.23. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

