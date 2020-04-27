Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 469 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 10.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 15.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.1% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $727,000.

In other news, Director Margaret Dillon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $151,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,623.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $1,526,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,154 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $87.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -348.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Guidewire Software from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.18.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

