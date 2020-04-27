Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 973 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned approximately 0.34% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMAT. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,821,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Shares of FMAT stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18.

