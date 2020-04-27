Smith Salley & Associates Sells 137 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $526,300,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 742,294 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,194,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,292,000 after buying an additional 444,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,653,000 after purchasing an additional 383,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $141.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.70.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

